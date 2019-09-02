Investec Asset Management North America Decreased Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ingredion (INGR) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Its Stake by $3.54 Million as Share Value Declined

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 8,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 94,143 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, down from 102,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 37,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 295,516 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, up from 257,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 524,786 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane Dorian – Business Wire” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Not Much Activity, But Thatâ€™s OK – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,364 shares to 51,752 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI).

