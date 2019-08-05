Investec Asset Management North America Decreased Its Vmware (VMW) Position by $3.66 Million as Market Value Declined; Fedex (FDX) Stake Maintained by Southeastern Asset Management Inc

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 20,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 123,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, down from 143,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.76M shares traded or 116.90% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 07/03/2018 – RoundTower Becomes One of the First Solution Providers to Achieve VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.96 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 35.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 201,903 shares to 617,251 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 250,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

