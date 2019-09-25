Investec Asset Management North America Cut Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding; Blackbaud (BLKB) Sentiment Is 1.51

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 104 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 69 sold and reduced stakes in Blackbaud Inc. The funds in our database now have: 50.05 million shares, up from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 50 Increased: 77 New Position: 27.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 11.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 76,666 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 588,690 shares with $24.89M value, down from 665,356 last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $207.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 21.17 million shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 161.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.41 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,732 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 2.88% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.16% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 85.48 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 6.96% above currents $45.71 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy”.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.04 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) stake by 32,833 shares to 410,494 valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) stake by 59,704 shares and now owns 509,504 shares. Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.