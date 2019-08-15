Investec Asset Management North America Continues to Hold Stake in Range Resources (RRC); Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 250,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 10.38M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 695,530 shares traded or 27.57% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,000 shares to 731,815 shares, valued at $133.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 77,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 68,598 shares to 271,989 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 51,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,661 shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

