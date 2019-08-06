Investec Asset Management North America Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stake Has Increased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) by 28.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 241,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, up from 856,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 44,435 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 51,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 48,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 3.84 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

More notable recent Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Should Ignore The Noise On Super Micro – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “David Einhorn’s Greenlight Buys NeuBase Therapeutics Stake – GuruFocus.com” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Cibolo Hills Development to Add 700 Homes to Fort Worth’s Residential Offering – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Brick Partners, Inc. Commences New Business Relationship With PrimeLending – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Brick Title Appoints Grant Wood as President – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 609,261 shares to 10.47M shares, valued at $263.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International by 328,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Inc has 68,708 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc has 1.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16,631 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 19,380 shares. Farmers Tru Com holds 68,815 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Sather Financial Gp Inc invested in 0.31% or 11,058 shares. Wisconsin-based Marietta Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 15,176 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Corporation has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monarch Mngmt reported 63,559 shares stake. The Israel-based Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bellecapital reported 5,499 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca reported 11,058 shares. First Long Island Ltd Co has 107,545 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. First National Bank Sioux Falls has invested 3.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.