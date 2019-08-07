Investec Asset Management LTD Upped Stake in Hasbro (HAS) by $3.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Diversified Trust Co Cut Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $3.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 69,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 572,029 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81M, down from 641,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50M shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 35,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 236,308 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 200,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 884,052 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q HASBRO GAMING REV. -22%; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro, seeking to stem last year’s losses, has acquired the rights to the Power Rangers; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,630 shares to 833,802 shares, valued at $73.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Causeway Emerging Mkts Fd.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 124,472 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $90.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 132,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).