Investec Asset Management LTD Upped Davita (DVA) Holding by $7.98 Million; Shares Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 229,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48 million, up from 179,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 377,973 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 147,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.79M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 35,857 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Illinois-based Graybill Bartz And Associates has invested 2.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.18% or 173,939 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 101,897 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 10,612 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 81,705 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 327,272 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc stated it has 203,524 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 96,017 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 6.07M shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Motco accumulated 51,230 shares. California-based Churchill Mngmt Corp has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Field & Main Comml Bank accumulated 16,861 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 7,400 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares to 126,200 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,700 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 142,226 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $176.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 132,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).