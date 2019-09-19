Investec Asset Management LTD Upped Cameco (CCJ) Position By $554,180; Friess Associates Decreased Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 587.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd acquired 554,180 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 648,507 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 94,327 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 1.28M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Friess Associates Llc decreased Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) stake by 30.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 221,967 shares as Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)’s stock rose 116.87%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 506,779 shares with $9.24 million value, down from 728,746 last quarter. Enphase Energy Inc. now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 5.26 million shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 961,933 shares to 648,507 valued at $84.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 5.77 million shares and now owns 648,507 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $14 lowest target. $42’s average target is 66.67% above currents $25.2 stock price. Enphase Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Northland given on Monday, August 26. H.C. Wainwright downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $16 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 13,816 shares. Eam Lc holds 191,477 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 1,488 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 52,010 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 412,986 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 148,820 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 194,924 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Lc holds 3.93M shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 1.27 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 77,427 shares. 300,000 were accumulated by Atika Management Ltd. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 15,900 shares.

Friess Associates Llc increased Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) stake by 1.48 million shares to 1.58M valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Establishment Labs Holdings In stake by 16,439 shares and now owns 193,625 shares. The Lovesac Co. was raised too.