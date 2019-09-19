Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position in Tiffany & Co (TIF) as Stock Value Declined; Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Boosted Wabtec (WAB) Holding

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 470,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.76 million, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 255,336 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 12,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.08M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 561,590 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09 million for 26.35 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 112,284 shares to 648,507 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 396,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

