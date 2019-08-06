Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Prologis (PLD) Position; JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Covered By 2 Bulls

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 50.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 153,100 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 152,600 shares with $10.98 million value, down from 305,700 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $49.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.63M shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, April 11. See JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.5000 New Target: $26.0000 Upgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $19 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $18.5 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 4.36M shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Increasess International Presence With Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Ranging Between -3.0% and Fla; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q RASM Up 6.1%; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ (GTF) Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Rev $1.75B; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Elect Transport Workers Union; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE TO JOIN TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS STILL CONSIDERING OPTIONS FOR E190, A321-LR PLANES; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX BETWEEN $900 MLN – $1,110 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 5,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Snow Cap Lp holds 2.33% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 2.26M shares. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 236,700 shares. Nwi Limited Partnership has 1.58% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 71,501 were reported by Bokf Na. 387 are held by Captrust Financial Advisors. 47,452 are held by Csat Advisory L P. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0.06% or 401,896 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 338,825 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 260,959 shares. Weiss Multi reported 950,000 shares. Field And Main Bancorp has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “JetBlue Is Still on Track for Huge Profit Growth – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why JetBlue (JBLU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Hayes Robin, worth $45,450 on Monday, February 11.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 13.13 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis For Logistics – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $588.91 million for 21.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,305 shares to 31,232 valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 8,545 shares and now owns 189,853 shares. Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc reported 145,300 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 2.19M shares. 1.42M were reported by Amer Century Inc. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 762,426 shares. Garland Capital Management Incorporated reported 65,520 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 130,171 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lincoln has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Teachers And Annuity Association Of America holds 583,127 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,349 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 138,669 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 207,921 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 14,159 shares.