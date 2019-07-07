Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Boosted by Primecap Management Company

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Informatica Launches Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by Al; 23/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Sticking with Facebook; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 23/03/2018 – Ben Mezrich – who wrote the book on Facebook – says our relationship with the social network is ‘built on lies’; 27/03/2018 – The REALLY interesting part of this article, which mentions it as an aside, is that Eric Schmidt’s daughter interned at Cambridge parent (defense contractor) SCL; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service. “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.” #F8

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 335,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,897 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.77 million, down from 823,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 675,299 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura owns 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 295,383 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 4.88 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,220 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 3,725 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prtn Ltd Liability holds 3.05% or 692,201 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 750 shares. Summit Wealth Limited Com holds 2,163 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, City has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,429 shares. Regis Management Ltd Liability Company owns 26,928 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt invested in 1,395 shares. Select Equity Ltd Partnership reported 93,335 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York accumulated 7,466 shares. 2.17 million are owned by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 0.1% or 28,100 shares. Tortoise Mgmt holds 778 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 144,082 shares to 24.48M shares, valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 92.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Inc Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 266,982 are owned by Natl Pension Ser. Bahl & Gaynor owns 0.74% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 486,825 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 36,094 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company invested 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Trexquant LP holds 25,184 shares. Charter Company invested in 0.03% or 1,741 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc holds 85 shares. Jump Trading Llc holds 1,633 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,177 shares. Carlson Cap Management has 1,561 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc reported 14,654 shares stake. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.32% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M on Tuesday, February 5. 27,207 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.12M were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 12. 29,366 shares valued at $4.36 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96M.