Investec Asset Management LTD Stake in Yamana Gold (AUY) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreased by $2.22 Million Its Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp analyzed 9,430 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $279.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $275.33. About 1.43 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 3.84 million shares as the company's stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 14.22 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, up from 10.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.525. About 15.09M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 95,394 shares to 470,385 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 88,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Yamana Gold's Portfolio Is About to Look a Lot Different – Motley Fool" on April 17, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Co has 0.4% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,098 shares. Moreover, Crystal Rock Cap Management has 7.9% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 45,344 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.63M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 1.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis Ptnrs Limited Co reported 150,000 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Confluence Wealth Limited Co stated it has 3,301 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Alkeon Cap Mngmt invested in 848,581 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,229 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 2.27% stake. Greystone Managed Invs stated it has 0.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First In holds 0.15% or 856 shares. Linscomb Williams has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advisory Limited Liability Company has 31,612 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" on May 20, 2019

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.