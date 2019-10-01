Investec Asset Management LTD Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Upped by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose; As Bp Plc (BP) Shares Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 80,583 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 89,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 4.17M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/04/2018 – BP, Petroleo Brasileiro Form Strategic Alliance; 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Ffast–CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Keeps Dividend at $0.10; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 17/04/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0050 OVER PARTNERSHIP’S MINIMUM QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES RENEWABLES PART OF UPSTREAM, DOWNSTREAM SEGMENTS; 10/04/2018 – BP RAN A BLOCKCHAIN TRADING PILOT FOR 6 MONTHS

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 8,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 42,320 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, up from 34,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.94. About 1.18M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.56B for 12.55 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 13,406 shares to 146,270 shares, valued at $22.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 2.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,507 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

