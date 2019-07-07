Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding; Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Has 1.3 Sentiment

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd acquired 3,596 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 47,916 shares with $12.92M value, up from 44,320 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $55.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $325.2. About 270,355 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc (DUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 10 sold and reduced their stock positions in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 15.02 million shares, up from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 18,525 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $241.13 million. The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 17.96 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. for 4.47 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 271,878 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 1.01% invested in the company for 3.70 million shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,281 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 13,283 shares to 633,417 valued at $745.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 624,331 shares and now owns 5.93M shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 12 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 14 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Credit Suisse.