Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $1.56 Million as Share Price Rose; As Cray (CRAY) Market Value Rose, First Washington Trimmed Its Stake by $9.23 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 18,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $397.98M, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com reported 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Causeway Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.62% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt owns 2,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 25,532 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt has 2.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 119,179 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has 0.45% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Finemark Bancshares & Tru has 0.98% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 210,445 shares. Twin Capital Management stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Green Square Capital Limited Liability reported 1.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.91% or 53,693 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 309,780 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wendell David Associates Inc holds 50,373 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 151,853 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 94,080 shares to 376,305 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 78,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,758 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,360 shares to 3,251 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 352,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 56,032 shares. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.02% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). 77,100 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 19,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 2 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 14,104 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 269,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Miles Capital has 6,452 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 125,772 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 11,693 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 239,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 290,220 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. 48,525 are owned by Sit Invest Assoc.