Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position by $1.00 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Ansys (ANSS)

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 23,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 597,285 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, up from 573,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 419,360 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.09. About 527,784 shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Grp Inc stated it has 0.49% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Meeder Asset invested in 13,107 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 79,268 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 117,693 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 25 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 180,144 shares. Huntington Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 22 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 1.29M shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 6,329 shares. Qs Ltd accumulated 208,441 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 9,499 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Com accumulated 0.19% or 24,300 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Baltimore reported 83,364 shares.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $333.8 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 95,394 shares to 470,385 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 62,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,097 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 37,800 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,600 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).