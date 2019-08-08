Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Holding in Lear (LEA) as Share Value Declined; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $451,612

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 8,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 680,784 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.39 million, up from 672,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 31,364 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 59,825 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hong Kong-based Parametrica has invested 0.44% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Leuthold Gru Llc stated it has 0.37% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 3,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Art Limited Liability stated it has 51,868 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 14,651 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. James Investment Research holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 36,787 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 87,498 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Davidson Kempner Cap LP holds 4.79M shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,416 shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canopy Growth’s U.S. Cannabis Strategy Will Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Technology Is About to Transform the $150B Cannabis Market – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 11,859 shares to 42,787 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 42,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 721,083 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co/The (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Cap has 15,280 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 61,182 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 260,790 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Basswood Mngmt Lc holds 122,244 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus invested in 0.05% or 35,049 shares. 4,715 are held by Tru Investment. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 141,471 shares. Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co, Japan-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 66,868 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 51,566 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).