Investec Asset Management LTD Position in Northern Trust (NTRS) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $640,000; Stock Price Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 27,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 323,326 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.23M, down from 350,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 602,198 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 4.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $356.45M for 13.55 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northern Trust doesn’t see a loss on loan to Woodford – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied RWW Analyst Target Price: $76 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hermes Appoints Northern Trust to Provide Currency Management Solutions for its Irish Fund Range – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Northern Trust’s (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shareholders Feel About The 37% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

