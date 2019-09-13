Investec Asset Management LTD Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has Decreased by $4.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cordasco Financial Network Boosted Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $305,085 as Stock Value Rose

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 850,444 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 82,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 280,651 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, down from 363,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.09M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Capital Mgmt owns 0.42% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,449 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 38,412 are owned by First Merchants Corporation. Renaissance Technology holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 158,499 shares. Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 30,923 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 18,465 shares or 0.06% of the stock. De Burlo Gru stated it has 53,350 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Rech & has 1.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alberta Corporation holds 114,800 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,899 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 14,212 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.66% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 955,171 shares. Boys Arnold Co holds 0.87% or 36,161 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP or BR: Which Outsourcing Stock is Better Positioned? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.65 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 45,840 shares to 77,287 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 105,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).