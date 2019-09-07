Investec Asset Management LTD Position in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Cut as Stock Declined; Bp Plc Has Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 127,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.91 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Tops Estimates With New Product Boost — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 21/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: AurKa Shareholders Eligible to Receive Up to $465 Million in Milestone Payments; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 97,206 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, down from 106,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95M for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

