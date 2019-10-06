Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) as Stock Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Cut Position as Stock Declined

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 13,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 146,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.82 million, down from 159,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $156.04. About 182,284 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 25,248 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 33,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 80,195 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 18,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.64M for 11.41 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,792 shares to 150,880 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.