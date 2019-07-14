Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Devon Energy (DVN) Holding; Blackrock Munivest Fund II (MVT) Sentiment Is 0.82

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Devon Energy Corp (DVN) stake by 48.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 175,130 shares as Devon Energy Corp (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 188,885 shares with $5.96 million value, down from 364,015 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp now has $11.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 4.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc (MVT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 11 decreased and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.29 million shares, down from 1.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.21% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. for 49,460 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 304,589 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,900 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 113,992 shares.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $319.97 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 10,632 shares traded. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) has risen 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 37,363 shares to 2.00 million valued at $120.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) stake by 313,614 shares and now owns 756,594 shares. Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.44 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Devon Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

