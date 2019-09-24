Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered By $19.66 Million Its Ternium Sa (TX) Position; UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (UNPRF) Shorts Lowered By 10.84%

UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had a decrease of 10.84% in short interest. UNPRF’s SI was 854,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.84% from 958,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8549 days are for UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)’s short sellers to cover UNPRF’s short positions. It closed at $29.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 893,833 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.36 million shares with $30.50 million value, down from 2.25M last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 270,502 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. The company has market cap of $10.92 billion. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) stake by 112,284 shares to 648,507 valued at $20.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Iares Msci Uae Etf (UAE) stake by 59,315 shares and now owns 275,039 shares. Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) was raised too.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.00 million for 8.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.

