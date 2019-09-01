Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Amc Networks (AMCX) Position; PGS ASA ORDINARY SHARES (PGEJF) SI Increased By 55.13%

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 5.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 138,871 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 9.37%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 2.41M shares with $136.82 million value, down from 2.55 million last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $2.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 333,221 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare

PGS ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) had an increase of 55.13% in short interest. PGEJF’s SI was 4.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.13% from 2.79 million shares previously. It closed at $1.88 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides a range of seismic and reservoir services worldwide. The company has market cap of $390.75 million. It operates in four business areas: Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging & Engineering. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation of seismic data to gas and oil companies.

