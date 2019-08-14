Investec Asset Management LTD Lifted Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $665,700; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Raised Holding

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 3,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 184,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, up from 180,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $147.24. About 391,216 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 52,709 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Ltd reported 83,043 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Prudential Financial holds 0.03% or 114,625 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 78,991 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 280,159 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,162 shares. Camarda Limited Co holds 0.02% or 56 shares in its portfolio. 4,378 are held by Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability reported 86,366 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested 0.32% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Invesco Limited accumulated 0.02% or 408,882 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 548,380 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 83,303 shares to 761,887 shares, valued at $158.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp by 51,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

