Investec Asset Management LTD Lifted Moody’s (MCO) Stake by $8.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Capital International LTD Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $355.77. About 1.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 45,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.30 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 230,186 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AGRIBUSINESS WILL BENEFIT FROM RISING FOOD DEMAND, WITH HELP OF NEW TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $57.6 M of ‘Scratch and Dent’ RMBS Issued in 2004 and 2006; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1 TO $215 MLN OF NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS WIDER LIBOR SPREADS NOT A SIGNAL OF RISING BANK CREDIT RISKS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GARDNER DENVER’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK PO; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Turkey’s Government Rating to Ba2 From Ba1; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Getin Noble Bank S.A.’s Ba3 Deposit Ratings; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS Aaa RATING OF OMERS ADMINISTRATION OUTLOOK CHAN

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares to 70,515 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 49,072 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $198.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,606 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).