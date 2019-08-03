Investec Asset Management LTD Lifted Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position; Capstone Investment Advisors Upped Dollar Tree (Put) (DLTR) Stake By $2.14 Million

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (DLTR) stake by 408% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 20,400 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 25,400 shares with $2.67 million value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc (Put) now has $23.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd acquired 9,316 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 245,097 shares with $58.81 million value, up from 235,781 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $17.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $214.6. About 207,122 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 5,714 shares to 3,486 valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 68,603 shares and now owns 15,097 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $99,980 was made by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $92 target. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $105 target in Monday, April 8 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 31,000 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa reported 6,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has 0.1% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 39,366 shares. Dorsal Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 450,000 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,946 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co owns 28,525 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 0.03% or 27,159 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 4,631 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Arga Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Architects accumulated 65 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 15,047 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd has 2,615 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Co has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 190,896 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.