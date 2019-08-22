Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Raised Stake by $430,000 as Share Price Declined

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 45,053 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 37,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $385.49. About 503,083 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 2.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 163,528 shares to 4.62M shares, valued at $75.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 205,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.