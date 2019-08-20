Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Home Depot Inc/The (HD); Teton Advisors Maintains Stake in Ducommun Del Com (DCO)

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 2,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 114,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, up from 112,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.39. About 8.05M shares traded or 105.08% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (DCO) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 20,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 187,335 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 166,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 34,035 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 13,885 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 16,407 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 1,651 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 1,829 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 15,934 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 63 shares. State Street owns 211,302 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 189 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 11,980 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 11,611 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 47,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm has invested 2.28% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Amer Group Inc stated it has 6,783 shares.

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ducommun and the Los Angeles Chargers Launch STEM on the Sidelinesâ„¢ with University of California, Irvine to Promote STEM in Local High Schools – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon, Ducommun sign new strategic supplier agreement – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares to 225,416 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Inc has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smead Cap Mgmt reported 4.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Opus Cap Group Limited Co invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 405,793 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 14,551 are held by Interocean Lc. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested in 1.3% or 222,619 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Liability has 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,434 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 91,450 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.23% or 615,653 shares in its portfolio. Welch Group Llc invested in 145,959 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 234,761 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability owns 23,771 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 6,638 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 1.33% stake.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 42,060 shares to 4,862 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 58,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,529 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).