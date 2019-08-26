Investec Asset Management LTD Holds Stake in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE); Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Has Lifted by Act Ii Management Lp

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 678,723 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 635,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 1,343 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 415,368 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,310 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

