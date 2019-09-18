Investec Asset Management LTD Holds Position in Waters (WAT); Guardian Investment Management Increases Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 34,632 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.45 million, up from 31,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $228.69. About 390,110 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bank Of America Well-Positioned To Withstand Near-Term Challenging Environment – Growing Dividends At 20% – Seeking Alpha" published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com" on August 27, 2019.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 0.46% or 2.04M shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Llc has invested 2.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Verus Financial Ptnrs reported 9,718 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 90,434 shares. Rbf Ltd Com invested in 867,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 604,926 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hamel Associate reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.94% or 278.81M shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 168,139 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advisors invested in 80,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset LP owns 9,183 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.36% or 13.89 million shares in its portfolio.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: "Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis holds 13,500 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.06% or 7.61 million shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Primecap Management Ca reported 0.05% stake. 10,391 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4,171 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 1,207 shares in its portfolio. 1,260 were accumulated by Fulton Comml Bank Na. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 17,716 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hm Payson & Company has 4,922 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 559 shares. Finance Svcs holds 0.05% or 1,052 shares in its portfolio.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 961,933 shares to 648,507 shares, valued at $84.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.03M shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TJX).