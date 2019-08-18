Investec Asset Management LTD Holding In Yamana Gold (AUY) Was Has Increased; International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 7,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 1.05M shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 3.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 14.22M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 10.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 19.28M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 136,008 shares to 31,447 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 765 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.