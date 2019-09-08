Investec Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Stryker (SYK) Holding by $391,439; Evergreen Capital Management Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $1.92 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 48,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 13,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 61,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 1,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 47,521 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, up from 45,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 745,491 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,024 shares to 179,472 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 184,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 624,331 shares to 5.93 million shares, valued at $106.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 285,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.73M shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Veritable LP holds 0.06% or 15,681 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 25.04M shares. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi accumulated 26,441 shares. Ent Financial Services invested in 1,063 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 0.51% or 468,325 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Headinvest Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 2,600 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp has 25,723 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Co invested in 144,957 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.15% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 1,190 shares. Mai Mngmt invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

