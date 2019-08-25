Investec Asset Management LTD Has Upped Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (IPG) Stake by $550,893; Yacktman Asset Management LP Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Lowered by $224.49 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (IPG) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 26,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 565,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 539,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 3.40 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 4.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 9.47M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508.42 million, down from 13.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $185.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants reported 0.95% stake. Adirondack Tru Communications reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pacific Glob Management Comm accumulated 50,415 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 168,905 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 93,464 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,254 shares. Citigroup reported 2.45M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability holds 45,883 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 5,160 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Holderness Invs stated it has 32,816 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,019 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 39,036 shares to 39,091 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 135,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,810 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).