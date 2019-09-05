Investec Asset Management LTD Has Raised Holding in Dollar General (DG); Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose While Minerva Advisors Cut Position by $353,372

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 2.74 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 8,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 189,853 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65 million, up from 181,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.8. About 1.74M shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 13,568 shares. Sageworth Tru Co owns 120 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 72,262 shares. Allstate has 66,755 shares. Moreover, Webster Comml Bank N A has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Point72 Asset Management LP owns 508,794 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 0.41% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 261,369 shares. Dean Inv Associate owns 77,813 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 5,662 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 360 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.13% or 1.06M shares. Pitcairn Com invested in 16,096 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 22,443 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Parkside Bankshares And Trust owns 649 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $788.99 million for 11.48 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 62,999 shares to 468,097 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 928,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,222 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).