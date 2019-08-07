Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding; Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 96.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 96,732 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 3,190 shares with $242,000 value, down from 99,922 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $9.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 1.19M shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK) investors sentiment is 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 2 funds increased and started new positions, while 3 reduced and sold holdings in Market Vectors ETF Trust. The funds in our database now have: 182,869 shares, up from 111,668 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Market Vectors ETF Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 58,178 shares to 519,708 valued at $54.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc stake by 23,929 shares and now owns 446,638 shares. Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was raised too.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s August Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral”. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. Nomura maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 202,088 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 8,592 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 11,631 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Menta Capital Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 5,000 shares. Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.05% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 227,041 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 10,477 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 26,314 shares. Moreover, Epoch Prtnrs Inc has 0.16% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 485,565 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 1,586 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.28% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd owns 4,120 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr owns 23,410 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $370.57 million for 6.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “China ETFs Rise After Release of Strong Manufacturing Data – ETF Trends” on April 01, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Lower Fees For a Pair of China ETFs – ETF Trends” published on January 14, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “President Trump’s Optimism Over Trade Talks Help Propel China A-Shares ETFs – ETF Trends” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors® ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (PEK®) and VanEck Vectors® ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (CNXT®) – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Jan Van Eck: Two Big Questions Investors Care Most About in 2019 – ETF Trends” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Cheviot Value Management Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF for 70,341 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 13,900 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Courage Miller Partners Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 10,450 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 84,970 shares.

The ETF increased 2.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 8,056 shares traded. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (PEK) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.