Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Position By $500,016; BRAINGRID LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (BGRDF) Sellers Increased By 1000% Their Shorts

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd acquired 11,364 shares as Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)’s stock declined 0.85%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.67M shares with $74.33 million value, up from 1.66 million last quarter. Silicon Motion Technology Corp now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 80,420 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 2,869 shares to 42,184 valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 73,236 shares and now owns 65,783 shares. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 38.72% above currents $33.16 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by FBR Capital.