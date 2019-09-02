Investec Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $560,937; Blackstone Group LP Holding In Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Was Increased

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 743,295 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484.65M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 125,195 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 93,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Opus Cap Gru Llc has 0.27% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 29,388 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2,142 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs accumulated 59,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Blackrock has 10.17M shares. 261,042 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. New England Research Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00 million shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Natl Bank stated it has 1,196 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maple Mgmt Inc owns 33,808 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.56 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com owns 360,781 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 1.19% or 115,185 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). James Invest owns 0.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 53,836 shares. Randolph Co Inc has 70,020 shares for 3.39% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,284 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And holds 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,489 shares. First Bank Of Omaha reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tdam Usa holds 1.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 92,044 shares. Polaris Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 199,942 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 88,109 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $177.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 138,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.