Investec Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $4.44 Million; As Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Shares Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Decreased Its Stake by $9.66 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 19,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 264,556 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.56 million, up from 245,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 627,594 shares traded or 94.29% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 132,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.16M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 421,464 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,004 shares to 431,634 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TJX) by 193,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,257 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

