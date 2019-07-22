Investec Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Ao Smith (AOS) by $8.65 Million as Market Value Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed Position

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 163,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,711 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, up from 358,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 1.55M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 288,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, down from 293,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 1.25 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Is Mixed After Dollar Tree’s Q1 – Benzinga” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3,000 shares to 120,800 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,975 shares in its portfolio. Tobam reported 46,363 shares. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Llc In holds 153,455 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 221,613 shares. Van Eck Corporation invested in 16,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intersect Cap Limited accumulated 0.1% or 2,239 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,230 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0% or 3,052 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 56,959 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability reported 7,866 shares stake. 740 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancorp Department. Dorsal Capital Mgmt Limited owns 450,000 shares. 58,000 were reported by Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Greenwood Cap Associate invested in 5,170 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Country Club Trust Na holds 2,042 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.06 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AO Smith Corporation – AOS – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AOS, MBNKF & ASNA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, PVTL and ZUO – Stockhouse” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A.O. Smith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 624,331 shares to 5.93 million shares, valued at $106.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 64,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,166 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 12,851 shares. Anchor Cap Lc stated it has 0.83% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Raymond James Advsr Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,062 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa stated it has 70,206 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0% or 7,026 shares. Srb Corp reported 13,613 shares. Blair William Il has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 5,307 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.02% or 5,854 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 94 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 579,212 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 345,845 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6. $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares were sold by JONES PAUL W.