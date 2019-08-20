Investec Asset Management LTD Has Increased Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Position by $3.93 Million; Stock Price Rose; Mrj Capital Upped Position in Packaging Amer (PKG)

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.48. About 575,219 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 15,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 820,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.01 million, up from 805,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.48. About 638,140 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 103,125 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $376.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 181,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

