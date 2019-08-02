Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $883,064; Camelot Portfolios Boosted Its Polaris Inds (PII) Position by $1.13 Million; Valuation Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $92.28. About 260,144 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 4,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 451,323 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.18M, down from 456,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $179.06. About 583,762 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 28,122 shares to 263,636 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 9,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,719 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 20,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jlb & Associates stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.08% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 10,101 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 3.11M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 17,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 166,603 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 511 shares. 2,400 are owned by Whitnell And. Strs Ohio reported 715 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 19,715 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 209,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha Limited Com holds 13,165 shares. Appleton Ma holds 6,275 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 78,936 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Washington Trust has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thomasville Bank holds 5,966 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. L & S Advisors Inc reported 6,942 shares stake. Gemmer Asset holds 0.01% or 152 shares. Gideon Cap has 0.44% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,821 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc invested in 0.42% or 2,700 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Massachusetts-based Rampart Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 46,012 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 32,103 shares. Johnson Group owns 3,735 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.