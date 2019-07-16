Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Lincoln National (LNC) Stake by $531,338 as Shares Rose; Johnson Investment Counsel Position In American Express Company (AXP) Was Raised

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.38M, up from 657,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 1.87M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 9,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.26M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 693,974 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.13% or 169,375 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Goelzer Mngmt Inc has 53,120 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 4,404 were reported by Signaturefd. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 12,535 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lourd Capital Ltd Company accumulated 19,791 shares or 0.21% of the stock. South State Corp stated it has 39,795 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.01% or 775 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boston Prtnrs holds 2.96 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 234,420 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru has 1.53% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clark Grp has invested 0.9% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 6,155 shares to 160,677 shares, valued at $19.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology I (VGT) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,412 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets E (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Lc accumulated 500 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 13,327 shares. Df Dent Inc reported 10,603 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.64M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 24,713 shares. Asset Mgmt One Commerce Ltd owns 103,281 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,044 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has invested 0.1% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Diversified Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Horizon Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 3,646 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 0% or 78 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 38,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $473.49 million for 7.14 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14,298 shares to 125,463 shares, valued at $19.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 80,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).