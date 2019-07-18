Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Dr Horton (DHI) by $4.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; Warburg Pincus Cut Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Position by $184.71 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 99,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 581,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, down from 680,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 1.86M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 2.52M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. $59,281 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares were sold by Allen Barbara K.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 26,109 shares to 133,017 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 35,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Blackrock stated it has 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Zeke Capital Advsr Lc reported 4,993 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd owns 232,131 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.63% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability has 6.57M shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 17.56M shares. Nomura has 0.25% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.42M shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 37,669 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca stated it has 423,465 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp Incorporated owns 500 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 84 shares. First Amer Bancorp stated it has 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.58 million for 10.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DHI Group, Inc. Rejoins the Russell 2000® Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.17 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. BCP IV GP L.L.C. also sold $146.48M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on Wednesday, February 27. The insider Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 22.50 million shares worth $146.48 million.