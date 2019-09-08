Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Stake as Share Price Declined; Raven Inds (RAVN) Stock Price Declined While Bamco Has Raised Holding by $1.26 Million

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Raven Inds Inc (RAVN) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 33,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 705,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06M, up from 672,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 104,419 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 83,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 761,887 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.31 million, down from 845,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Inv Mngmt Comm Ltd reported 1.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brookstone Capital holds 0.03% or 1,876 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.32% or 17,746 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 2.21 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 14,646 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Com invested in 32,617 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 333 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bailard stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Viking Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc reported 17,162 shares. 18,035 were reported by Smithfield Tru Com. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49.28M shares. Howland Capital Limited Company invested in 1.8% or 106,619 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,302 shares. Harvest Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,567 shares stake.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 747,294 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $48.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 281,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has 335,509 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.01% or 81,745 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 42,681 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications Limited Partnership holds 351,114 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 1.48M shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp invested in 0.07% or 244,398 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 9,066 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,383 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 46,349 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $153,897 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider PAROD RICK bought $101,530.