Investec Asset Management LTD Has Cut Morgan Stanley Intl LTD (MS) Holding; SOCO INTL PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SOCLF) Shorts Decreased By 96.48%

SOCO INTL PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) had a decrease of 96.48% in short interest. SOCLF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 96.48% from 28,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.766 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Morgan Stanley Intl Ltd (MS) stake by 75.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd analyzed 3.46M shares as Morgan Stanley Intl Ltd (MS)'s stock declined 6.33%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.13 million shares with $47.58 million value, down from 4.59M last quarter. Morgan Stanley Intl Ltd now has $66.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.74M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Another recent and important SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Soco International PLC 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2018.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $299.51 million. It has interests in gas and oil properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Investment Llc reported 206,032 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.17% or 49,459 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp owns 7,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 400,516 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 332,067 shares. Emory University reported 1.36% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Financial has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 28,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 1,450 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Prelude Ltd holds 20,281 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Focused Investors Ltd Liability invested in 4.29% or 2.32 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd invested in 0.07% or 9,363 shares.

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 7,900 shares to 342,500 valued at $40.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 57,527 shares and now owns 572,926 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was raised too.