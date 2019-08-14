Investec Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Generac Holdings (GNRC) Holding by $1.31 Million; Kroger Company (KR) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $301,344

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 2.24M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video); 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 25,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.85M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 179,131 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 750,645 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $56.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 67,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,185 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 825,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 41,386 shares. 2.56 million are owned by Fmr. 30,871 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. James Inv Research owns 46,264 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation stated it has 840,961 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 242,876 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Investec Asset Management Limited reported 1.44M shares. Clarivest Asset Llc reported 121,222 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 276,329 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 26,707 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.17% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 6,110 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks owns 0.12% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 129,420 shares.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Management Corp holds 94,000 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hsbc Hldg Plc has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Optimum Invest holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 674 shares. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 67.90 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department accumulated 30,335 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 0% stake. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). North Star Management Corp accumulated 1,100 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 11,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset has 0.8% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tobam holds 1.26 million shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kroger Co. (KR) Stock a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 171,945 shares to 7,595 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A by 18,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,927 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.