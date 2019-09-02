Investec Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake by $452.91 Million as Shares Declined; Schwab Charles Investment Management Increases Position in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.48 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 34,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.64M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 18,407 shares to 39,696 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 50,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,787 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

