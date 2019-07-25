Investec Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Unum Group (UNM) Stake by $13.09 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mizuho Bank LTD Holding In Cme Group (CME) Was Has Increased

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 396,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.60 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.39M, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 1.13M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $202.61. About 493,815 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $286.07 million for 6.08 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,373 shares to 204,237 shares, valued at $32.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 287,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 783,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Lc invested in 986,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Grace And White New York owns 582,290 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 109 are owned by First Personal Fin Svcs. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 72,585 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 19,435 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc accumulated 1.50 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 372,943 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 64,445 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 13,880 shares. 663,383 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 5.18 million shares.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unum Group: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Unum named a best place to work for women – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unusual Options Trading In Unum Group – Is A Takeover Coming? One Fundamental Hurdle Removed Today – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Invesco, Unum Group and PNC Financial Services Group – Investorplace.com” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, ROK, CME – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bitcoin Rally Sets Stage For The Big Short – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Still room for more sterling selling as PM Johnson takes over – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.