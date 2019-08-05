Investec Asset Management LTD Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $135.73 Million; Stock Rose; Ejf Capital Increases Position in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST)

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 7,787 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 614,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.35 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 769,489 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $48.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 132,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,157 shares, and cut its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 45,137 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $366.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

